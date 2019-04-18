Miami International Airport’s TSA offers tips for travelers

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport’s Transportation Security Administration is offering passengers tips for the busy travel season.

Security checkpoints at the airport can move faster for travelers if they are aware of what can and cannot be brought in their luggage.

Knives, fireworks, bats and garden tools are among some of the items found in carry-ons.

“What was the passenger thinking?” said TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz. “We stop tens of thousands of hazardous material every year in both carry-on and checked bags.”

When it comes to liquids, the 3-1-1 rule is an easy tip to remember what is able to stay in your bag.

“That means that any liquids, gels or aerosols that you want to take in the cabin of the aircraft in your carry-on bag must be 3.4 ounces or smaller. It must all be placed in a one-quart sized bag and one per passenger,” said Koshetz.

One of the most problematic and rising discoveries by TSA agents are guns.

More than 4,200 passengers nationwide were stopped last year for traveling with firearms.

“The more people we have coming to the airport, the more guns we’re stopping,” said Koshetz.

TSA officers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport recently intercepted two guns on the same day.

Last year, agents at Miami’s International Airport stopped 38 guns while agents at FLL intercepted 96. FLL was placed on the list of the top 10 worst airports in the U.S. for guns found.

“Most of the guns that we stop are loaded. Many of them, even the most recent ones, had a bullet chambered,” said Koshetz.

Officers advise fliers if a gun has to come with you on your trip, declare it, pack it unloaded in a hard case and check it.

Passengers who bring the gun through security can be faced with a fine of over $13,000 or jail time.

“This spring break period and now heading into Memorial Day weekend is a busy period of time,” said Koshetz.

