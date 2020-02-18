Miami International Airport to conduct emergency preparedness drill

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders will be conducting an emergency exercise at Miami International Airport.

Miami-Dade Aviation and Fire Rescue departments will conduct a full-scale preparedness drill just after 9 a.m., Wednesday.

The exercise will test and evaluate the airport’s ability to respond to a major incident.

More than 120 student volunteers from Miami-Dade high schools will roleplay a flight crew and injured passengers.

The public is being advised that if they see fire rescue activity near Concourse E, it is only a drill and not an actual emergency.

