Miami International Airport celebrates 90 years

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A new exhibition has opened to celebrate Miami International Airport’s 90 years of service.

HistoryMiami Museum, along with former employees, unveiled the new exhibit called MIA: A Hub for History, Thursday morning. It includes photographs, artifacts, uniforms and archival video featuring celebrity MIA arrivals and other notable events since the airport’s first flight on Sept. 15, 1928.

Former Pan Am Airways flight attendants were also at the celebration dressed in full uniform.

Guests can check out the new exhibit on the fourth level of Concourse J.

