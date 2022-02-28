MIAMI (WSVN) - A big leadership announcement has been made at the City of Miami Police Department.

Interim Police Chief Manuel Morales was named the city’s top officer, Monday.

He has been with the department since 1994.

Morales has been serving since Art Acevedo was ousted last October after being criticized for referring to some city commissioners as the Cuban mafia and losing the trust of his officers.

