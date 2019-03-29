Miami hunger strikers receive support from March for Our Lives members

MIAMI (WSVN) - A group’s hunger strike has received plenty of support from the South Florida community.

The Hunger 9 have been on a hunger strike since March 7.

The group wants to raise awareness to the rising levels of gun violence in Miami neighborhoods.

Now, that organization has been joined by student leaders from March for Our Lives.

Both groups spoke at a news conference in Miami on Friday.

Representatives from March for Our Lives joined in solidarity and gave remarks.

March for Our Lives member Tyah-Amoy Roberts said, “What they’ve been doing is amazing work, and it’s an example of actual grassroots activism and activism that actually cares about the community, and so it was really important for us to come down and show that we support.”

Since the 2018 D.C. march, March for Our Lives has continued to call on solutions to end gun violence in all communities.

