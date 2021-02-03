Miami homicide detectives seek public’s help to identify person who struck, killed man with car

MIAMI (WSVN) - Homicide detectives in Miami are seeking the public’s help to identify the person responsible for striking and killing a man with a vehicle.

The incident happened in the parking lot of a business behind 26th Avenue and Southwest 11th Street on Sunday.

“That driver just carelessly left this man to die there,” said Miami Police officer Kenia Fallat.

According to investigators, the incident began when a man and the subject got into an argument. A third person tried to stop the fight, and that’s when the subject got into a 2013 to 2016 red Mercedes-Benz CLA and struck the person who tried to stop the argument.

“The man strikes the victim, pins him against another vehicle, backs up, hits another two parked vehicles, and takes off,” Fallat said.

Surveillance video captured the incident and also showed the victim being dragged several feet and pinning him in between another vehicle.

The victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

“He was not just reckless, he was also a coward because he left and he failed to render aid to this person,” Fallat said.

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.