MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami resident lost his pet dog after, officials said, a fire broke out at his home, Monday night.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest 62nd Court and Third Street.

Officials said the homeowner was visiting family across the street when he realized his house was on fire.

Crews found the owner’s dog dead inside.

The house sustained severe damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

