Miami homeowner shoots, injures suspected armed robber outside home

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami family is speaking out after they said they were forced to shoot to fend off a suspected armed robber.

The shootout happened in front of the family’s home along Northwest 26th Street, Tuesday night.

Surveillance video showed Luis Cabrera’s son, his wife and two young boys — ages 1 and 3 — about to open the front gate. That’s when a man dressed in white walks down and confronts the family with a gun and demands their belongings.

“He comes with a gun, but my son, he do like this to my little boy and his wife,” Cabrera said.

Cameras showed Cabrera’s son ducking and pivoting around a tree until he reaches cover behind a car. Cabrera’s son could then be seen in the video shooting at the man. Cabrera’s daughter-in-law and two grandsons were caught in the middle of the gunfight.

“He had to do it. It’s his family,” Cabrera said. “My son takes out the gun and shoots like five times. You see the car, ‘Beem, bam, bam, bam, bam.’ I can’t believe it. I not sleep, and actually in my family nobody sleep. It’s a crazy guy. He shoot my family. My son, my little boy, his wife. He come to kill my family.”

The bullets hit the suspected attempted robber in the neck and one of the family’s cars.

Cabrera said he is thankful and said it’s a miracle his family was able to walk away.

“God. God. God. Only Him. Only Him,” Cabrera said.

The subject remains at the hospital recovering from the gunshot wound.

He is under arrest and faces multiple charges.

Police are investigating the shooting as a “Stand Your Ground” incident.

