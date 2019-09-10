Miami homeowner pleads for Yorkie’s return after burglary

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami homeowner is pleading for her dog’s return after she was burglarized.

Vanessa Beltran said she and her son had just arrived home on Monday, along the 1600 block of Southwest 14th Terrace, when they walked inside and noticed their home had been ransacked.

She then noticed that Shubi, the family’s tri-colored Yorkie, was gone.

“They can keep everything else, including the most valuable items from my dad, who is no longer with me, but I want my dog. That’s all I want,” Beltran said with tears running down her face. “They broke the window with a cinder block that was outside. I realized, ‘Crap, I’ve been robbed.'”

Glass from the broken window could be seen shattered across the floor. The drawers were also pulled apart and expensive electronics were taken as well.

“I come in here, running,” Beltran said. “I notice that they took the TV that was here. They took a Wii gaming [system].”

Surveillance cameras from the home across the street captured the crooks going in and out the front door with the stolen items.

Shubi was also seen in the video.

“Baby girl, please run. Please run. I’ll find you. Just run, mimi. Run,” Beltran said while watching the video.

Beltran said whoever broke in also went through a bag where she kept her father’s expensive jewelry, including a gold chain and a watch.

“My dad, who passed away 10 years ago, it had a watch I had given him,” Beltran said. “A Sacco watch that’s engraved.”

However, the missing items are not what is breaking the family’s heart. Shubi, the family’s dog, has to take life-saving medications.

“The most important thing that they took that is what I want back right now is my dog,” Beltran said. “She’s going to be 10 years old next month.”

The family is begging for the people who they believe took the canine to bring it back.

“I hope they find it in their heart to bring us back our dog,” Beltran said. “That’s all I need.”

The family said they just want their dog back with no questions asked.

They’re also asking the people who took the canine to take Shubi to a veterinarian’s office, so they can bring their dog home.

