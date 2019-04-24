Miami homeowner attempts to catch man trying to break in through window

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami homeowner attempted to stop a man that was trying to break into his home through a window.

The victim said he woke up at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday to the sound of glass breaking near the second-story window of his home, located near Northwest 58th Avenue.

He saw the leg of a man hanging out of his window and tried to grab it, but the man got away.

“I was sleeping when he broke the window. I woke up because of the noise. I tried to grab his legs, but he took off quick and I couldn’t grab them good. That’s when I cut my fingers,” said the homeowner, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

According to Miami police, the man fled on foot and possibly suffered a foot injury in the process.

Police are currently investigating.

If you have any information on this home invasion, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.