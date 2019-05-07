Miami high school students receive free outfits for prom

MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of Booker T. Washington High School students won’t have to spend any money to get their prom outfits after a boutique paid for their them.

The Prom Boutique at the Lindsey Hopkins Technical Education Center in Miami opened its doors Tuesday to help prepare them for their big night.

From fittings to finding the perfect dress, 15 autistic students from the school experienced a dream prom shopping experience.

Student Ashley Bonilla could be seen trying on several dresses to find the perfect one.

“Yep. This is the one. It looks like a swan. A beautiful one, in fact,” Bonilla said. “My brother said he went to the prom before, and I just want to see what the prom is like.”

“All the kids are really excited,” teacher Nancy Bein said. “They really enjoy it, and they are just gonna look perfect for the prom. It makes them feel important. Like, every other senior likes to go to prom. They like to dance and enjoy the food and enjoy their friends.”

Diana Venturini, the Director of Fund and Resource Development for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, said, “The idea is to bring our kids who are deserving and maybe cannot afford their prom gear as well as their prom tickets, and they get to have the shopping experience that any student deserves, and all the experience of other senior activities by coming in here and having the time to go through racks and choose their dream dress or tuxedo along with all the bling that goes with it. We want them to have fun. We want them to have everything they need for that day, so they don’t miss a beat with the senior experience.”

School officials said it’s their first time participating in the prom boutique experience and are excited to see their students shine and have fun on their special night.

This is the sixth year the Prom Boutique Program has given deserving children free prom outfits.

