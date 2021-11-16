MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat and American Airlines hosted the Miami Mashup Gate Takeover event at Miami International Airport celebrating the launch of the team’s new mashup jersey Tuesday.

Lucky passengers got to join in the festivities and had a chance to win a jersey signed by Heat legend Glen Rice.

“I think anytime you get an opportunity to be able to put a smile, to make someone’s day that much better, for me, it’s like no other feeling in the world, so I’m grateful to be part of the Miami Heat and be able to be a part of what was happening today,” said Rice.

Passengers also got to customize their own Miami mashup jerseys for free.

They also received gift bags on the plane featuring more Heat swag.

