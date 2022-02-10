MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat gave a hot sendoff for the outgoing Miami-Dade County Public Schools superintendent.

The team honored Alberto Carvalho at iPrep Academy Thursday for his 14 years as leader of the nation’s fourth largest school district.

Basketball Legend Alonzo Morning and Heat mascot Burnie joined in on the celebration and presented Carvalho with a commemorative jersey.

“Something I will forever treasure,” said Carvalho. “In fact, not right now, but when I get home tonight, I’m going to put on my shorts, take out one of my Miami Heat basketballs. I’m gonna put this baby on, and then I’m going to dream as if I actually can play.”

Carvalho is leaving South Florida to become the superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

