MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat hosted their 16th annual Heat Hispanic Heritage Celebration.

Alongside Miami-Dade County officials, the Heat surprised 170 seniors at Saint Dominic Gardens, a senior housing complex, on Tuesday.

The event was held in partnership with Feeding South Florida and AT&T.

The seniors were given a week’s worth of meals.

“They’re getting a bunch of goodies, we also have flu shots for them thanks to Florida Blue. Moderna shots and Pfizer shots as well if they need it for the COVID,” said Hispanic Broadcasting and Marketing senior advisor Jose Paneda. “We’re having this wonderful time with them and also with Feeding South Florida, providing them with boxes of food that they can enjoy throughout the week.”

Florida Blue also brought some fun with activities like dominoes.

