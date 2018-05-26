SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds gathered for the return of the Miami Gun Show this weekend.

Dozens of vendors took over the Tamiami Park Youth Fairgrounds on Saturday, providing firearms, ammunition and sporting goods. Guests also received concealed weapons licensed training.

The show’s manager, Mike Wilcox, said their main priorities are safety and following strict gun sale laws, especially in the wake of mass shootings like the one at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school back in February.

“These school shootings are horrible. Being in the firearms industry, we hate it anytime it happens,” said Wilcox. “I mean, it hits us hard, too. It really does. This is the last thing in the world we want to see.”

The gun show takes place one day after several Stoneman Douglas students staged a “die-in” at a Publix in Coral Springs, calling attention to the grocery store chain’s support of politicians backed by the National Rifle Association.

In response, Publix said it is canceling all political donations. The company had donated $700,000 to Florida gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam, who has an “A” rating from the NRA.

