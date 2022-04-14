MIAMI (WSVN) - Racing fans, let the painting begin.

The Miami Grand Prix track is now a lovely shade of light blue.

The painting of the track began Wednesday.

🚨 TRACK PAINTING HAS BEGUN AT THE @F1 @cryptocom MIAMI GRAND PRIX 🚨 pic.twitter.com/oepjkxhA11 — F1 Miami Grand Prix (@f1miami) April 13, 2022

The F1 track’s color will certainly fit in with the Miami lifestyle.

The track will be looking like Hard Rock stadium when completed.

The first Miami Grand Prix weekend begins May 6 and continues through May 8.

