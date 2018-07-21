MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A concerned community came together in Miami Gardens to help feed a need to those less fortunate.

Almost a thousand people lined up for a food distribution at Grace United Community Church, off Miami Gardens Drive, Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.

The event was hosted by Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Erhabor Ighodaro in collaboration with Feeding South Florida.

Sixty volunteers handed out food to anyone who needed it. Ighodaro was among the volunteers.

“There would not be a line if there’s no need. There’s need, and those that need, need help,” he said. “Those that don’t need come and help those that have need. So this is what we’re doing, and we’re doing this every month. It’s about helping others.”

For more information on the monthly food distributions, or if you’d like to volunteer, call 305-622-8000.

