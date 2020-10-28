Miami Gardens track coach accused of molestation faces additional charges after 2 more alleged victims come forward

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida track coach arrested for allegedly molesting two sisters is now facing additional charges after more alleged victims came forward.

Darius Lawshea, 45, the head coach of Miami Gardens Xpress Track and Field, was arrested earlier this week on two counts of child molestation and three counts of sexual battery on a minor.

Now, he faces additional charges including two more counts of child molestation and another count of sexual battery on a minor.

According to an arrest report, a 15-year-old victim told police Lawshea would touch her inappropriately and record her, and a second victim said he forced her to perform sexual acts. The second victim said the abuse happened when she was between the ages of 12 and 13.

The new allegations against Lawshea date back to 2012.

Lawshea was previously accused of molesting two sisters.

The mother of the two alleged victims spoke to 7News and said both of them were former members of Lawshea’s track club, and for both, the alleged abuse began at age 14.

“My youngest daughter had made accusations, stating that he was touching her and he was molesting her,” she said.

The mother said this alleged abuse took place last year. When she went to police months later, her older daughter, now 24, came forward and stated that she was raped by Lawshea 10 years ago.

Lawshea’s next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

