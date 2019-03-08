Miami Gardens set to host annual jazz festival at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The city of Miami Gardens is set to host its annual Jazz in the Gardens festival.

The three-day festival will be held at the Hard Rock Stadium, at 347 Don Shula Drive, and opens Friday night.

Brandy, Lionel Richie and Bobby Brown are some of the singers set to take the stage and perform in front of 60,000 people.

The festival will conclude on Sunday, March 11.

