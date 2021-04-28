Miami Gardens schoolteacher arrested, accused of inappropriately touching student

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher has been arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching a student.

Yosef Benita, 33, was taken into custody Wednesday morning on three counts of molestation. He was denied bond.

The alleged crimes happened at the Lubavitch Educational Center, along Northwest 173rd Street and Seventh Avenue, in Miami Gardens.

School officials released a statement Wednesday night that reads, in part, “We take any claim of inappropriate behavior very seriously, which is why we immediately reported to the appropriate authorities.”

