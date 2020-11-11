Miami Gardens residents begin cleanup as floodwaters start to recede

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The floodwater in Miami Gardens stemming from Tropical Storm Eta has started to recede, and residents are cleaning up the damage caused by the storm.

In the Lakes of Acadia Neighborhood off Northwest 57th Avenue, neighbors said their cars were underwater. Despite the water level dropping some, Jose Nogueras said it is tricky to navigate the roads.

“This effects a lot of lives because imagine all the people that did not go to work,” he said. “You’re taking a big risk driving through this water because you don’t know how deep it is. I didn’t want to be another casualty where your vehicle is on the side of the road, so I turned back around.”

Over near Northwest 22nd Avenue, the water has finally receded, but the cleanup is well underway after several cars and some homes took on water.

“Most of the time, it will drain very quickly, but right now, it’s draining very slow,” Miami Gardens resident Jose Trigoura said.

Drewcilla Douse and her neighbors are used to the flooding. They said poor drainage on their street creates problems every time it rains.

“Can’t go to work, couldn’t go to the grocery store, nothing,” Douse said. “It’s just like they built our homes somewhere in the middle of the Everglades.”

Residents said they have called the City of Miami Gardens to help improve the drainage but that help has never come.

With more rain in the forecast, they are worried their street will flood all over again.

“Everybody’s neighborhood is being fixed except for Miami Gardens, and I pay over $9,000 in taxes to have to deal with this nonsense,” Douse said.

7News has reached out to the City of Miami Gardens for more information on their efforts to drain the standing water, but we have not received a response.

