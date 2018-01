MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An anonymous tip led police to a big bust in Miami Gardens.

Monday evening, Miami Gardens Police tweeted out a photo showing firearms, ammo and drugs seized by officers. The photo showed the items in the back of a police cruiser.

See Something, Say Something!

An anonymous phone call to our non-emergency number yesterday (305-474-MGPD 6473) about suspicious activity, resulted in the removal of these firearms and some illegal drugs off of our streets. pic.twitter.com/FDjyvX8viT — MGPD (@MGPDFL) January 23, 2018

The agency did not say where the items were found or whether they made any arrests.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.