Miami Gardens Police hosts community event after string of gun violence

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Families of gun violence victims gathered for a night of bonding with law enforcement officers in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and local city leaders came together, Tuesday, at Rolling Oaks Park for National Night Out to strengthen the bond between residents and officers.

A string of fatal shootings, police call unprecedented, have plagued South Florida communities recently.

Latonia Brown is related to 27-year-old Darin Williams Jr. who was fatally shot while outside with his son on July 23.

“This is pain that will remain with us for the rest of our lives,” Brown said at a press conference last Thursday.

Brown said she couldn’t believe she lost her cousin to gun violence. “Darin shouldn’t have to choose between his life and the life of his son,” Brown said.

Williams’ death is just the latest example of how gun violence has gripped Miami Gardens.

Since the beginning of the year, nearly 20 lives have been taken. Five of them occurred in July.

In June, Miami Gardens Police saw a spike in shootings in the week after June 16 with 10 people shot, four of which were fatal.

Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma K. Noel-Pratt condemned the shootings and said many of them were connected.

“It’s not OK,” she said. “We must stand up and take back our community.”

On June 23, Stephen Campbell and Donald Armstrong were fatally gunned down while sitting inside an SUV.

The Sunday before, on Father’s Day, three people were shot, near Northwest 181st Street and 41st Court.

Twenty-four-year-old Thristan Hanson and 21-year-old Michael Mathis Jr. were shot that same weekend, in separate shootings.

