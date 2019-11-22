Miami Gardens Police hand out turkeys instead of traffic citations

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Police showed their sense of humor Friday by conducting their third annual Turkeys instead of Tickets operation.

As they have done in previous years, drivers pulled over for minor infractions get a Thanksgiving surprise instead of a citation.

Miami Gardens Police officers pulled over drivers at random, and Chief Delma Noel-Pratt was front and center with a smile to hand out some birds before Thanksgiving.

“We have to let them know that we’re more than just enforcers,” said Noel-Pratt. “We’re out here doing a lot of community events, and this is just one of them.”

The turkeys were donated by Walmart.

A representative for the super store said they are glad to give back to the community.

The turkey traffic stops continue in Miami Gardens while supplies last.

