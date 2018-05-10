Miami Gardens Police hand out fliers in search for man who attempted to abduct teen

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took to the streets in Miami Gardens to hand out fliers in the search for a man who tried to abduct a teenage girl while she was walking to school.

According to detectives, the subject attempted to abduct the 16-year-old girl at gunpoint while she was walking to Norland Senior High School.

The subject is described as standing at about 5 feet and 3 inches, with a mustache and goatee. He is believed to be between the ages of 23 and 25.

He is also said to have a muscular build and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and black socks.

The incident took place at a roundabout near Northwest 191st Street and Seventh Avenue, last Friday.

If you have any information on this attempted abduction, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

