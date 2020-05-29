Miami Gardens Police asking for help locating missing man

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Police are looking for a missing man who was last seen at his residence Friday morning.

Eighty-three-year-old Henry Thomas left his home near Northwest 27th Court and 212th Street, where he was last seen wearing prescription glasses, a dark colored baseball hat, dark blue jeans and a sky blue shirt.

Thomas stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds with brown eyes and is bald.

Thomas left his house Friday morning at 8:45 a.m. in a 2010 Ford Lariat.

Thomas suffers from early stages of dementia, police noted.

Silver Alert for Henry Thomas out of Dade County!🚨 pic.twitter.com/G741FcT7Fo — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) May 29, 2020

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473. Remember, you can always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.