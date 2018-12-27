Miami Gardens PD tweets picture of secret stash with drug-laced snacks

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Police are sending out a reminder to parents with a picture of several drug-laced snacks found in a secret stash.

The department’s Street Crimes Unit served a search warrant Thursday and came across the secret stash.

Marijuana cookies, pastries and drug-laced gummy bears were among the items discovered.

The secret stash also included a rifle, bags of pot and a scale.

The department said the picture serves as a reminder to parents to talk to their children about the possible dangers of eating snacks given to them by strangers.

