MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds gathered in Miami Gardens for an egg hunt, Saturday afternoon.

The annual Easter family fun day and sky egg drop was held at Oaks Park, beginning at 3 p.m.

After the Easter Bunny in the helicopter dropped all the eggs, well, see for yourself…🚁🚁🚁🐰🐰🐰 pic.twitter.com/3jWNzooQ6p — MGPD (@MGPDFL) March 31, 2018

The free event was hosted by Miami Mayor Oliver G. Gilbert III and Councilwoman Felicia Robinson.

Children raced to the fields as a sky drop delivered thousands of eggs.

