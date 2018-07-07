Miami Gardens leaders and residents came together on Saturday to take a stand against gun violence.

Police, community leaders and local residents took to the streets to walk and denounce the recent gun violence that has been plaguing the area.

Thanks to everyone who was able to attend and pray to #EndGunViolence #UnityPowerWalk pic.twitter.com/MRfzJZnRlV — MGPD (@MGPDFL) July 7, 2018

Marchers urged residents not to let fear control their decisions.

“Well, today is very powerful for us, and it’s very important as we stand with the chief, as we stand with the community leaders, and come together,” said Miami Gardens Police Officer Nelly Joseph. “We’re thankful for having a chief that would understand the vision, that would allow us to come out in the community and just pray and speak the words of life.”

The walk started and ended with a prayer focusing on fighting against and ending gun violence. Organizers said they expect this walk to be the first of many.

