MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens hosted a voter registration drive for felons, two months after Floridians voted in favor of restoring their right to cast a ballot.

The city partnered with multiple Miami-Dade agencies for Saturday afternoon’s family-friendly event at Miami Carol City Park, off of Northwest 185th street.

Amendment 4 restored eligibility for Florida residents with a felony conviction. It went into effect this past Tuesday.

Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert said he aims to enroll people and have them educated, ready and excited to go vote.

“This is how we demonstrate the idea of community. This is how we perfect our union, and we do that through voting,” he said.

The event also featured information sessions for felons to learn more about sealing and expunging records.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.