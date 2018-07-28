MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Concerned residents of a South Florida city plagued by gun violence came together to discuss possible solutions to the pressing issue.

Miami Gardens held a violence intervention forum at the Universal Truth Center, Saturday. The city teamed up with Miami-Dade County to implement new approaches to crime fighting and violence prevention.

Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said it is imperative to let those willing to consider gun violence know that it is never the right course of action.

“We have to look at where did they come from, what their family history is, other things that they need,” she said. “There may be resources that are needed, whether it be they’re unemployed, maybe they need a job, steer them in a different direction in order to let them know that gun violence is not the answer.”

Since 2011, Miami-Dade County has seen more than 1,000 murders that involved guns. Nearly 50 percent of the victims are between the ages of 18 and 30.

