Miami Gardens hosts annual Colors of Cancer Walk

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Gardens hosted its eighth annual Colors of Cancer Walk and Health Resource Fair.

The event was held at Rolling Oaks Park near Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street, Saturday.

Cancer survivors gathered at the park to bring awareness to all forms of cancer, prevention and services for those battling the disease.

“Survivors are not just survivors. They are thrivers, and we need to make sure that people are aware of these types of cancers and that they can be educated,” said event organizer Felicia Robinson. “We believe that if you know better, you do better.”

Proceeds from the event will go towards helping organizations that provide resources for local cancer patients.

