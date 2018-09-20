Miami Gardens family says repeat Peeping Tom peered at girl in bathroom

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Gardens family said a Peeping Tom has taken their sense of security away after he targeted their home twice and even went as far as peering into a 12-year-old girl’s bathroom while she was inside.

The victim’s mother and aunt, who spoke to 7News on the condition of anonymity, said they have been terrorized.

“This is a bad dude here,” said the victim’s mother.

The sisters live with their children, ages 5, 9 and 12, at the home located off Northwest 198th Street.

The victim’s mother said she spotted the perpetrator as he peeked into windows and tried to record what he saw on his cellphone, Sept. 9.

“I screamed across the — I screamed,” she said.

“She said, ‘Get out of your room! Get out of your room! There’s a man filming you at your window,'” said the aunt.

Determined to protect their children and themselves, the sisters, one of whom is a police officer for an agency in Broward County, went out and bought surveillance cameras the very next day.

Wednesday night, the cameras captured the creep, sporting a beard and wearing a clear-colored jacket as he returned to their home. He is seen jumping over a chain-link fence before he approaches one of the windows.

“He looked directly into the camera, and he proceeded to peep through the window,” said the mother.

The video shows him walking past the family’s swimming pool as he neared the bathroom.

The homeowners said the subject approached the bathroom window, took out his smartphone and held it up to the top of the window, giving him a clear view of the interior.

“I just began shaking this morning,” said the mother. “I just didn’t believe the guy was that brazen to come back.”

Inside was the 12-year-old girl, who said she heard something outside. The family believes he bumped into pool equipment.

The noise startled the girl, who jumped up, and that’s when the subject ran away.

At the time of Wednesday night’s incident, the family said, they didn’t have the bathroom area camera installed yet.

Just as they did Sept. 9, the sisters called Miami Gardens Police.

“My question is, who is this person?” said the mother. “It’s terrifying.”

“What is he coming to look at, and why did he choose this house?” said the aunt.

The sisters said, on both occasions, the man targeted their home between 10 p.m. and midnight.

If you have any information on this Peeping Tom and his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

