Miami Gardens family pleads for someone to come forward in man’s murder

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a man gunned down in Miami Gardens is begging for someone with any information to come forward.

“Our family [is] hurting, and I’m hurting, but I got to stand strong for Mike,” said Charmaine Roundtree, the mother of 21-year-old Michael Mathis Jr.

Mathis was shot and killed just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday, near Northwest 191st Street and 36th Avenue in Miami Gardens. “I got to stand strong for Mike to find out who did this to Mike.”

Roundtree is begging for answers that can help solve her son’s murder.

“I need Miami, Florida, help. Y’all, turn him in. Somebody’s hiding a killer,” Roundtree said. “How bad was it that you had to pull up on my son, shoot my son — kill my son?”

Family members are remembering Mathis as a family man who could always make them smile. Right now, they have no idea who could have taken his life.

Miami Gardens Police said they are looking into every lead, and they believe the shooter fled in a gold sedan.

“We’re looking for a Toyota Camry, gold in color, 2007 to 2011,” said Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt. “I have the flier here. If anyone’s seen this vehicle, vehicle matching this description, please, let us know.”

“I need answers, please help our family,” Roundtree said. “Our family needs answers. The community needs answers. Everybody needs answers.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

