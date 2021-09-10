MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Some Miami Gardens families are living in limbo after being forced out of their homes.

New video shows the ceiling destroyed after rain caused a partial roof collapse at an apartment complex near Northwest 177th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Several units have been condemned.

Residents cannot return until the fire department says it’s safe.

“Hopefully, it’s to our condition of living but according to the fire marshal, it’s not even liveable,” said resident Takiyah Thomas. “The entire building [isn’t] so I’m not sure what they can do to accommodate all of us.”

Crews are making progress patching up the ceiling.

Building management said the units will be repaired Friday.

They paid for a two-day hotel stay for residents.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.