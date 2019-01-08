Miami Gardens crash sends 2 to the hospital

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was injured after a two-car crash at an intersection in Miami Gardens.

According to officials, it involved a grey pick up truck and a black sedan in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 183rd Street.

The intersection was shut down for some time. However, it has since reopened.

The black car sustained some serious damage and the driver had to be pulled out by fire crews.

Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

