MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens has announced the cancellation of their Fourth of July Drive-in Fireworks Show out of special consideration for the Surfside community.

Mayor Rodney Harris made the announcement on Thursday morning.

“Out of respect for the victims, their families and the first responders who are working tirelessly to find them, the City of Miami Gardens will be cancelling the Drive-in Fireworks Show previous scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Calder Casino.”

As of Wednesday evening, 145 people have not been accounted for while 139 people have been accounted for.

