Miami Fraternal Order of Police hosts donation drive for Central Americans devastated by hurricanes

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is working to gather supplies for Central America after the region was hit by two hurricanes in two weeks.

The Fraternal Order of Police hosted a donation drive in Miami.

The storms caused catastrophic damage to homes as well as major flooding, creating a crisis.

“As the Fraternal Police, you know, we’re here to help, not just defend our members, but we’re also here to help the community and, in this case, we’re helping the community abroad,” said Tommy Reyes, President of the Miami Fraternal Order of Police, “so we’ve chosen to help. We’ve provided our facilities, and we’re doing a collection here today for Honduras relief.”

The organization collected items such as hand sanitizers, food and toiletries.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.