Miami food bank Curley’s House of Style in need of donations

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida organization that takes care of families in need is asking for the community’s help for the holiday.

The holiday season is a time to give back to the community, and Curley’s House of Style needs help from South Florida to help the underresourced.

“This is a great organization. I’m very proud of the work we doing in the community,” said the founder of Curley’s House, Lavern Scott.

Curley’s House’s mission is to improve, empower and promote the quality of life for low-to-moderate income individuals and families by providing the food and supplies needed to survive.

“We feed over 5,000 people monthly, and we help everyone that’s in need without taking them through a whole lot of red tape,” Scott said. “We are here to help, we love to help.”

However, this time of the year, they’re asking for help themselves. “We want to help as many people as we possibly can, so we are in need,” Scott said.

“We are appealing to anyone and everyone to please help us out and keep our doors open,” said Assistant director at Curley’s House Laverne Holliday.

The organization was founded in 2001 and named after Cuzzie “Curley” King, a well renown Liberty City resident who devoted her life to helping the community.

Curley’s is a grassroots, non-profit organization in Miami with the goal of helping everyone they can.

“It’s a ministry, it’s a mission, it’s all about giving, it’s about reaching out to the community, showing support, letting them know that we are here, Monday through Friday, whenever they need help,” Scott said.

The community is grateful for all that the organization does for them.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing. It’s every week,” said one recipient. “It’s just really good for the community, especially when you don’t have a lot. All the people are just wonderful. I love them all.”

Curley’s House is asking for donations of dry foods, fruits and vegetables and any non-perishables, as well as toys for children of all ages.

“We need toys for our Christmas parties and giveaways that we’re having,” Scott said. “We need over a 1,000 toys to help the kids here.”

Monetary donations are always welcome. They go toward keeping the doors open and help provide many things we take for granted.

“We also help them with things that they need in terms of like an immigration lawyer,” Holliday said, “so we’re like a one-stop shop. We help them with whatever their needs are.”

They also do it all with a smile on their face. “I just enjoy what we do,” Holliday said.

If you’d like to help Curley’s House, click here.

