Miami first responders stage mock DUI crash for Jackson High seniors

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some high school students in Miami learned a lesson in driving safety thanks to local first responders.

Miami Fire Rescue hosted its seventh annual mock DUI car crash at Miami Jackson Senior High School, Friday.

Organizers showed seniors at the school the consequences of driving drunk.

Officers staged a party, a deadly car crash with multiple victims and a funeral.

“We try to get the message across to the students that, on their prom night, to be a little more responsible,” said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Carlos Garcia, “to don’t drink and don’t text message, don’t do any drugs and don’t get behind the steering wheel of a vehicle because these accidents do happen. We see them all the time.”

Garcia said these DUI crashes can be prevented if students made better choices.

He also said fun nights don’t have to end in tragedy because of one bad decision.

