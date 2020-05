MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami’s first responders were given an enthusiastic welcome after working around the clock during the pandemic.

City of Miami police officers and Miami Fire Rescue joined forces to arrange a parade to show appreciation.

Lt. Pete Sanchez of Miami Fire Rescue said, “To show our appreciation, you know, uplift their spirits because we’ve been at this over two months now, and they still continue to work tirelessly. They don’t stop, they come to work and we can count on them everyday.”