Miami Fire respond to 2 juveniles bitten by dog

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two juveniles were treated by Miami Fire Rescue after being bitten by a dog.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the area of Southwest Third Street and Eighth Avenue, just before 5 p.m., Saturday.

Officials said the juveniles sustained minor injuries and did not require transport to the hospital.

The breed of the dog remains unknown.

