Miami Fire Rescue: Driver avoids dog, crashes occupied van into building

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a medical van driver transporting clients said she tried to avoid a dog on the road before crashing into a wall in Miami.

Several City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene located on the 600 block of Northeast 36th Street just after 7:30 a.m., Monday.

According to MFR officials, the driver behind the wheel of a WellMax Medical van had just finished picking up a client when a dog came onto the road in front of the vehicle. In an attempt to avoid hitting the dog, the driver crashed into a wall, said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll.

“Speaking to the driver, she had just picked up a client and was getting ready to leave when she said that a dog came out of nowhere,” said Carroll.

Out of the six passengers inside of the van at the time of the crash, five were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The wall is a part of the Charter Club condominium’s parking lot.

The dog has not been located while police continue to investigate.

It is currently unclear if the driver behind the wheel will be facing any charges.

