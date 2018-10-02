Miami Fire Rescue crew returns home following Hurricane Florence

MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Fire Rescue crew deployed to the Carolinas during Hurricane Florence was welcomed home after more than two weeks of hard work.

The first responders returned to South Florida Tuesday and caught up with family and friends after playing a pivotal role in the rescue efforts.

“We helped out a lot of people. Definitely made us appreciate back home and not getting damaged over here,” said Andrew Delgado with the City of Miami Fire Rescue, “so it’s good to be back home.”

The sweet reunion was a long time coming as families saw their loved ones for the first time.

“It is the greatest feeling ever having him back,” said Maria Fucci, the wife of one of the crew members. “It was really lonely.”

Their time away helping others was as much of a sacrifice for the families who waited back home.

“We know what it’s like to be the wife and the family of these first responders, and we accept it,” said Shaun Dean, the wife of one of the fire rescue personnel, “but we’re definitely very, very happy to have them home.”

“It was definitely hard, but I know he’s doing a good thing in helping other citizens, so it’s part of the sacrifice,” added wife Jennifer Delgado.

The team, made up of 16 members, was the first Florida water rescue crew to be deployed to the Carolinas.

They were responsible for numerous rescues, evacuations and swift-water operations.

Once Hurricane Florence moved along after leaving devastation in its path, the crews got to work saving lives.

The team rescued several people stuck because of flooding, which was a daunting task, but something they were prepared for.

“We were averaging 18 to 20 hour days in and around the water, assisting citizens and residents in the area of South Carolina,” said Bill Fucci with the MFR.

Twenty-two days ago, they packed up supplies, rescue watercrafts, critical equipment and hit the road on a mission to save.

Now they’re back home after receiving a hero’s welcome.

The crew of 16 was among more than 100 first responders with the City of Miami Fire Rescue that helped save lives in the Carolinas.

