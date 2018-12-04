Miami Fire Rescue and high school marching band host Santa parade at JMH

MIAMI (WSVN) - Patients at a South Florida hospital were surprised with a special guest for the holidays.

The City of Miami Fire Rescue Department along with the Hialeah-Miami Lakes High School marching band hosted the Santa parade at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Patients of Holtz Children’s Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital received presents and a chance to meet Santa Claus himself.

“We try to bring a little happiness to the family and kids during this holiday season,” Mortgage Bankers Association President Charlie Suarez said. “As you can see, we try to bring as many festivities to the kids in a special day.”

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Santa parade.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.