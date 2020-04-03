Miami Fine Arts Academy offering online classes for free

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Fine Arts Academy is offering online lessons for free, and that’s not all.

Alesya Burgio, the owner of Miami Fine Arts Academy said, “Any artistic expression has always been therapeutic for people, most importantly it reduces stress, anxiety.”

Enrolling in their online classes might be a way to relieve stress without having to leave your home.

“Right now, we provide over 800 families, South Florida families with music, art and dance classes. We’re proud to continue this mission online.”

Tuition for a class at the academy normally begins at $85.

Oscar Bustillo, a piano teacher at the academy said, “I’ve been here for eight years, so it feels like family.”

Bustillo said he has been able to keep up with some of his longest-tenured students.

“Diego has been with me for like seven of those eight years, so he’s like my little kid.”

Diego Leon, one of Bustillo’s students said, “Oscar has helped me a lot, like embrace my passion for music and Fine Arts Academy has really let me express myself.”

Leon said there is no better time to get started on an artistic journey, even if it is remotely.

“I think that it is a great way to have a good distraction to what’s happening in the real world,” Leon said.

The Academy will also give away free instruments and art supplies to the first 60 people who enroll in online classes.

