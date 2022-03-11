MIAMI (WSVN) - A dog owner is simply pleading for her pet’s safe return after her dog was grabbed out of a Miami neighborhood.

“That’s my son’s best friend. That’s his little sister,” said the dog owner.

The family is heartbroken after their dog, Remy, disappeared from their front yard, Monday evening.

“We just let the dog out to use the bathroom for a quick bathroom break, and then we just turned around, and she was gone,” said the dog’s owner.

What was more important to Remy’s owner, who asked not to show her face on camera, is to share this surveillance video from her home.

“Oh, my God, my baby. Like, somebody go took my dog,” said the dog’s owner.

Miami Police officers confirmed they are looking into a report of a theft near Northwest 17th Avenue and 45th Street.

“Normally, if somebody wants to see a dog, they’d be like, ‘Oh, my God, a little dog.’ They won’t snatch the dog, they’ll probably look around like, ‘Oh, let me see who this dog belongs too.’ Not just snatch the dog,” said the dog’s owner.

The video shows a white car pull up and stop. You can see the dog in the yard, and then someone gets out of the car.

It appears that person picked her up, and then that car left the neighborhood.

The family simply wants Remy returned.

“We know we’re going to take care of the dog. What are you going to do with the dog? And there’s a lot of crazy people out here,” said the dog’s owner.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

