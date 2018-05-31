Miami elementary teacher retires in style

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher is ending her 40-year career in style.

Kindergarten teacher Gloria Williams was greeted by her coworkers and fellow students who came out to bid her farewell.

They were celebrating her dedication to education at Ethel F. Beckford Richmond Elementary School.

“I have had a beautiful career making a difference in children’s lives,” said Williams. “I taught them one thing: good, better, best. Don’t never rest until good gets better and better gets best.”

Williams’ husband surprised her with a helicopter pickup from school, before flying to Miami Executive Airport and embarking on a spontaneous road trip.

The couple plan on driving to Tallahassee, Alabama and Atlanta.

They also have an upcoming June trip to New Orleans and Las Vegas.

As for Williams’ retirement, she will continue to be the outreach pastor at the Anderson Place of Hope, where she works with her daughter.

