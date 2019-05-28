Miami Edison Senior High mourns loss of soccer players in fatal crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - A high school is in mourning after three teenage boys lost their lives in a fatal crash on Saturday.

Surveillance video captured the moment a black SUV sped through an intersection and struck the boys in the area of Northeast 125th Street and 14th Avenue, just after 5 a.m.

The three boys, later identified as 17-year-old Richecarde Dumay, 15-year-old Lens Desir and 13-year-old Gedeon Desir, were walking to a bus stop to head to a soccer tournament. It remains unknown whether the Desirs are related.

Dumay and the eldest Desir were star athletes at Miami Edison High School while the younger Desir was a student at North Miami Middle School and active church member.

“I feel bad for the parents too because they could have been good soccer players,” said another student.

Students, faculty and staff returned to school after the long weekend on Tuesday in shock of the loss of two of their own.

“That whole weekend I felt so sick, I didn’t know what to do,” said a friend of the victims, Prop Hete. “To this point, it’s still a very hard pill to swallow.”

“I’m going to the school right now, and I don’t know how everybody is going to be,” said friend Joe Mompoint.

The driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital, where she remains in serious condition. It is currently unknown if she will be facing charges.

A memorial ceremony will be held after school on Tuesday in honor of the boys.

