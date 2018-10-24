Miami Edison Middle School placed on lockdown due to nearby police activity

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Edison Middle School placed on a lockdown due to nearby police activity.

Police are searching for a carjacking suspect in the area, causing school officials to place the campus on lockdown as a precaution.

Officers could be seen swarming the area near Northeast Second Avenue and 62nd Street.

The details surrounding the case are unclear.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.